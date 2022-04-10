Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $869.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 869 ($11.40) and traded as low as GBX 860 ($11.28). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($11.40), with a volume of 27,013 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 869 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 867.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18.
About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)
Featured Articles
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.