Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 4%

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.73 and last traded at $47.86. 3,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,391,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

