Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ) versus Brady (NYSE:BRC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) and Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Consumer Acquisition and Brady, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Consumer Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Brady 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brady has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.22%. Given Brady’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brady is more favorable than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Global Consumer Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Consumer Acquisition and Brady’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A Brady $1.14 billion 2.07 $129.66 million $2.56 17.94

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Global Consumer Acquisition and Brady’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Brady 10.81% 15.49% 10.96%

Summary

Brady beats Global Consumer Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Consumer Acquisition (Get Rating)

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

About Brady (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients; and custom wristbands. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, education, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, and markings; informational signage and markings; asset tracking labels; first aid products; facility safety and personal protection equipment; and labor law and other compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was incorporated in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

