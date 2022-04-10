Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Shares Down 21.7%

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 21.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.
About Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Gold (GBGD)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.