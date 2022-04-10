Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Shares Down 21.7%

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 21.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Get Global Gold alerts:

About Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD)

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.