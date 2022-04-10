Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $19,389,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 294,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 442.13%.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.