Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) Position Lessened by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNRG. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RNRG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,685. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

