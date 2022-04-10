GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Lowered to C$4.40 at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.15 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a na rating and set a C$5.00 price target (up from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

GGD opened at C$2.98 on Thursday. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.27 and a 12-month high of C$3.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.63 million and a PE ratio of 298.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.09.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

