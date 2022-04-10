GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDRX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.61.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -264.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $15,804,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,634 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

