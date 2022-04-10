GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.61.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.53, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

