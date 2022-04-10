Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

GRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.11) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.74) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grainger has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.69).

GRI stock opened at GBX 304.60 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 301.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 340 ($4.46).

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £303 ($397.38).

Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

