Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of GRBK opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.95. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $967.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $452.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

