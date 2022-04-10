Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

GLSI opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $69.77.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $258,571 over the last 90 days. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

