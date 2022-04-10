Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,300 shares.The stock last traded at $34.75 and had previously closed at $34.90.

The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.