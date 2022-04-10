Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.55.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.05 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 4.1100003 EPS for the current year.
About Guardian Capital Group (Get Rating)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
