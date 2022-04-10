Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $9.55

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.79. Guild shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 705 shares changing hands.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $580.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

