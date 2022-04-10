Gulden Price Reaches $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. Gulden has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $614.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.49 or 0.00263749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001357 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001523 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,048,151 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

