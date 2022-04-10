GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $86.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.43% from the stock’s previous close.
GXO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.
Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $61.24 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
