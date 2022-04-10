GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $86.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.43% from the stock’s previous close.

GXO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $61.24 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

