Hamster Trading Up 37.9% Over Last Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Hamster has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. One Hamster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $14.73 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.16 or 0.07611185 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,118.97 or 0.99800683 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.