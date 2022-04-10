Hays plc Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hays in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hays’ FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAYPY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HAYPY stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Hays has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

