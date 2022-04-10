Head to Head Contrast: Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) versus Its Competitors

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Crimson Wine Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.71, meaning that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Crimson Wine Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Crimson Wine Group Competitors 277 1292 1458 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 88.98%. Given Crimson Wine Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crimson Wine Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $68.92 million $3.16 million 45.22 Crimson Wine Group Competitors $11.51 billion $1.92 billion -103.97

Crimson Wine Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group. Crimson Wine Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 6.09% 0.59% 0.51% Crimson Wine Group Competitors -11.45% -22.68% -11.85%

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. The company exports its products to 30 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.