Head to Head Contrast: Honest (HNST) & Its Competitors

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Honest to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Honest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -12.14% -51.77% -14.61% Honest Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Honest and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million -$38.68 million -10.04 Honest Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -9.16

Honest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Honest. Honest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Honest and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44 Honest Competitors 287 1252 3356 63 2.64

Honest currently has a consensus target price of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 111.72%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 40.15%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Honest rivals beat Honest on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

