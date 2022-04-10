Head to Head Review: T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) versus UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UFP Technologies and T2 Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 T2 Biosystems 0 0 3 0 3.00

UFP Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.12%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus target price of $1.73, suggesting a potential upside of 257.83%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 7.70% 8.56% 6.56% T2 Biosystems -175.50% -1,278.55% -70.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of UFP Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UFP Technologies and T2 Biosystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $206.32 million 2.49 $15.89 million $2.09 32.54 T2 Biosystems $28.06 million 2.95 -$49.24 million ($0.30) -1.61

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems. T2 Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats T2 Biosystems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The company also provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets, which are applied in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force, as well as independent manufacturer representatives. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel. The company was founded by Michael J. Cima, Robert S. Langer Jr., Tyler Jacks, Lee Josephson, W. David Lee, and Ralph Weissleder on April 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

