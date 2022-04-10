HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HHR. Morgan Stanley raised HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR stock remained flat at $$15.03 on Tuesday. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 523.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 61.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.