HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.83 ($77.84).

HEI opened at €50.46 ($55.45) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a one year high of €81.04 ($89.05). The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.40.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

