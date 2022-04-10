Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.64 million.
Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $756.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 55.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.