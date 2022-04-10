HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €60.00 by Warburg Research

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLEGet Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($65.93) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

HLE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.99) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.44 ($66.42).

ETR:HLE opened at €58.00 ($63.74) on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €44.24 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of €68.72 ($75.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.50.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

