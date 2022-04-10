Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 302,125 Shares of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 302,125 shares of Alset EHome International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $187,317.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,900,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,000.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,000,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 3,986,877 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,013.26.

AEI stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Alset EHome International Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $12.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alset EHome International by 18,765.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 145,994 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alset EHome International by 562.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 90,118 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alset EHome International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

