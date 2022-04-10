Hengehold Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. 3,397,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

