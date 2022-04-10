Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HGV. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $1,441,172,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.8% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 192,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 59,644 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $21,214,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV opened at $47.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.