Hive (HIVE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $388.10 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004219 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000230 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,871,816 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

