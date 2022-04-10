Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) to report $181.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.10 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year sales of $783.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $789.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $832.80 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $853.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Holley stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 228,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,067. Holley has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Holley by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 629,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Holley by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 503,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Holley by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

