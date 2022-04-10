Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 25,000 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $2,809,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

