H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.85

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 46419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get H&R Block alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,858,000 after buying an additional 2,932,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after buying an additional 262,017 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after buying an additional 1,458,897 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.