Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $215.96

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.96 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.29). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 325.50 ($4.27), with a volume of 639,501 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTG. Barclays upped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.97) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hunting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 293 ($3.84).

The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £536.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 276.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently -14.74%.

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.30), for a total value of £31,537.20 ($41,360.26).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

