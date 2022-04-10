Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,885 shares of company stock worth $593,213. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.