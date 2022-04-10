Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $220.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.86.

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:HII opened at $205.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.46. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

