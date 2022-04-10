Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 18.3% This Week

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Hush has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $11,012.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00390208 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00086596 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00100415 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

