HyperDAO (HDAO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $326,708.00

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $55.85 million and $326,708.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00036514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00106860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

