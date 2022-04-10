I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0302 (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $589,352.31 and approximately $116.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.81 or 0.00262793 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004892 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000608 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022088 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.28 or 0.00654048 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,509,462 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

