IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.71

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.71 and traded as high as C$4.50. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 888,582 shares changing hands.

IMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.23.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.71.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart acquired 22,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.