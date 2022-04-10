Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IDEX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $454.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.28. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

In other news, CEO Alfred Poor purchased 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ideanomics by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ideanomics by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

