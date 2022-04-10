Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 119,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

