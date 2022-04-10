Ieq Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $98,093,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 16.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after buying an additional 139,295 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 19.9% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,821,000 after buying an additional 120,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after buying an additional 115,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed stock opened at $314.53 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.83, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.50.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.