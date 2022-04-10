Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XERS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 131,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 99,650 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $156.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.
In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
XERS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
About Xeris Pharmaceuticals
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
