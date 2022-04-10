Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,364 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in BHP Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BHP opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.66) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.48) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

BHP Group Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.