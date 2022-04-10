Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.14% of ProShares Ultra Health Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA RXL opened at $110.32 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $113.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.26.
ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
