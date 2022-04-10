Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in 23andMe by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the third quarter worth $10,484,000. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 3.36 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a one year low of 3.24 and a one year high of 13.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.85.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

