Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in APA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in APA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

APA opened at $43.02 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

