Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,373 Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,451 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,391,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,904,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 163,355 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395 over the last 90 days.

ACHR stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

