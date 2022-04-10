Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FMC by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,993,000 after acquiring an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 17.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 219,093 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $138.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.59. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $138.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

